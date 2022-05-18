This AI trained to distinguish between people and bots on Twitter says that Elon Musk is like a bot

Since he decided to pay 44,000 million euros for Twitter, Elon Musk has not stopped criticizing the platform and has even been rude to its CEO, responding with a “💩” while he explained how they combat fake accounts and spamwhich worries the tycoon so much and for which he almost canceled the purchase.

Well, those bots that Elon cares about so much are almost like him. In other words, Twitter’s problem may come from many people behaving as he does and not from real bots. Botometre, an online tool that monitors the activity of Twitter accounts and gives them a score based on their behavior as a bot, he has determined that Musk might be a bot.

Is @elonmusk a bot? One of the most advanced algorithms for bot detection thinks so, which illustrates just how difficult it might be to clean up this bird place. tsu try the tool: https://t.co/sedxkIEQRC and technical references here: https://t.co/rwh7Yao1yV pic.twitter.com/mtfua9RA1L — Chris Bail (@chris_bail) May 17, 2022

Specifically, to understand us, the tool scores the accounts based on the similarity of their behavior with a bot, and a higher score it means that the account acts as a bot. Musk’s account received a score of 3.5 out of 5.

And this gives the reason to the Twitter CEO

It must be remembered that there is an open brawl between two parties. Tesla’s CEO said his Twitter purchase “cannot go forward” because he believes, without citing evidence, that the percentage of bots on Twitter is much higher than the 5% estimated by the platform. But determining which accounts are spam and which are actually human is tricky, according to the social network.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted Monday that the platform suspends about 500,000 accounts suspected of being spam every weekand that its protocol for dealing with these accounts is constantly updated to ensure that Twitter is not suspending real people.

Let’s talk about spam. And let’s do so with the benefit of data, facts, and context… – Parag Agrawal (@paraga) May 16, 2022

In other words, spam is not only human or non-human, as the CEO of the firm has explained. “The most advanced spam campaigns use combinations of coordinated humans + automation. They also compromise real accounts, and then use them to advance their campaign. So they’re sophisticated and hard to catch.”

Musk se ha focused on the problem of spam on Twitter, and this thread is where Musk released his previously distasteful response. There are voices that he is looking to get out of the agreed deal, although Twitter is going ahead anyway. It’s clear that determining whether an account is a bot or a spammer is no easy process, and Musk’s own account demonstrates this.

How to use this tool





It is very easy to use to know what symmetry a profile has to a bot. Yes indeed, you have to give him permissions like he can see your tweets (including protected ones), your lists and collections, your profile, account information and settings, and the accounts you follow, have blocked, and have muted.

This even if you don’t want to know what degree of bot is your own account, but someone else’s, so you have to see if it pays you to give your privacy in exchange for what you will receive.

You just have to access this website, enter the name of the accountaccept these conditions and there you will know the degree of bot that a certain profile has.

