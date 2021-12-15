This AI turns any photo into an anime character in the style of ‘Arcane’: so you can use HuggingFace

Thanks to a system of Artificial Intelligence that uses machine learning technologies, there is a new tool that has become a trend in social networks. This allows you to convert a photograph of any person or animal into a character in the style of anime drawings (although without movement). The tool, created by Hugging Face, is called AnimeGAN and has also been shared on Github.

In huggingface.co you can upload a photo of yourself, or of whoever you want, and decide between two versions of transformation. When you choose, click on “Submit” and your transformation will appear.





You have to wait a few seconds (or even minutes) while it is being designed because the same tool warns you of the queue you have to wait. And it is that during some hours of the day there many people doing the transformation of their photography and this slows down the process. There are even Twitter users who they have complained about it).

When you get your result, you have to take a screenshot to be able to save your changed image. If you click on Screenshot, which is an option provided by the website itself, you will be downloaded a large screenshot with a very small image.

This artificial intelligence tool has become a trend in social networks and people are even testing with characters from art paintings, historical people or with cartoons.

AnimeGAN gives you as results photos that They have a style that is very similar to Arcane’s and that’s why it’s probably being popular. Arcane is a new animated series on Netflix that is gaining a large audience.

The democratization of AI





Hugging Face was founded by Clément Delangue and Julien Chaumond in 2016 as a chatbot company. In addition to this tool, one of its great strengths is natural language processing.

Although it is not even a decade old, the company has already gotten big names like Apple, Monzo, Bing and Facebook (now Meta) to use its offerings. It is backed by deep learning libraries: PyTorch and TensorFlow.

In an interview with the media in March, Hugging Face’s CTO Julien Chaumond said that the democratization of AI will be one of the greatest achievements for society. He added that no company, not even big tech, can do it alone. The company has been working proactively to build an open source community for language model development.