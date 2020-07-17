This airline company started a unique initiative in Corona crisis, two tickets will be available in one ticket, booking will start from this day

new Delhi: IndiGo launched a scheme on Friday, under which people who want to ensure extra security amidst the corona virus epidemic, can book two seats for a passenger. “The fee for the additional seats will be up to 25 percent of the original booking cost,” the airline said in a statement. The offer is effective 24 July 2020. ” Also Read – Cricket will return tomorrow through this unique match in South Africa, de Villiers will also show Johar

Indigo said that the '6E Double Seat' scheme would not be available through travel portals, Indigo call centers or airport counters. The benefit of this scheme can be availed only from the website of Indigo.

In fact, IndiGo did an online survey among 25,000 passengers between June 20 and June 28, in which passengers described lack of physical distance as a major concern. The survey said that 62 percent of people described physical distance as a major concern.

“Air travel is the safest approach at the moment, but we understand the emotional need for customer safety,” IndiGo Chief Strategy and Income Officer Sanjay Kumar said on Friday.

“We were getting such requests and we are happy to offer the option of booking two seats for a passenger to ensure additional security,” he said.