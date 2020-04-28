‘This American Life’ Is Finally Streaming on Spotify – Variety

It’s been effectively over a yr since Spotify launched its main foray into podcasting. However the streaming large had been lacking one of the crucial widespread radio reveals within the U.S. — “This American Life” — till now.

The present is now streaming on Spotify, though solely the 10 most up-to-date episodes are at present out there. “This American Life,” hosted by Ira Glass, is among the many most profitable audio collection to this point. In March 2020, it ranked because the No. 5 podcast within the U.S. by viewers dimension, in line with measurement agency Podtrac.

Beforehand, Pandora had secured unique streaming rights to “This American Life,” explaining its absence on Spotify. “This American Life” is produced in collaboration with WBEZ Chicago and distributed by PRX (Public Radio Change). Word that Pandora additionally negotiated unique rights to “Serial” (additionally produced with WBEZ) — which isn’t at present on Spotify. Nonetheless, Serial Productions’ hit podcast “S-City” is on the market on Spotify.

First aired again in 1995, “This American Life” has produced greater than 700 episodes. Greater than 2.2 million listeners tune in every week throughout 500 public radio stations within the U.S, and one other 3.1 million folks obtain every episode.

On Spotify, “This American Life” joins a lineup of different reveals that have been featured on or impressed by the unique program, together with NPR’s “Planet Cash,” “Heavyweight” and “The place Ought to We Start? With Esther Perel.” By the way, podcast upstart Gimlet Media, which Spotify acquired in 2019, was co-founded by Alex Blumberg, an alum of “This American Life.”