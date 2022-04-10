This animated series is bloody, humorous, quite epic and made for RPG fans

The Legend of Vox Machina has been quite a surprise: pure role in television format.

I could tell you that what I liked the most about La Leyenda de Vox Machina are its spectacular action scenesthe epic of his battles against nightmarish creatures in a fantasy world, or the design of its protagonists and villains. And I wouldn’t be fooling you! Because the truth is that in all these facets, the latest from Amazon Prime does not disappoint. However, the one who speaks to you today is the RPG fan; the lover of the great role-playing adventures inspired by Dungeons & Dragons, the player who is crazy about those trips towards certain death that you take better because you are accompanied by a diverse group of adventurers, each one good at his own, each one with his point of madness. And it is just what has finished conquering me in Vox Machina.

Death is very present, and it is not exactly pleasantThe Serie start high with a scene as amazing as violent which serves to understand one of the rules of this new fantasy universe: death is very present, and it is not exactly pleasant. And with this alone, Vox Machina will capture your full attention. Is it really going to be that beast and scoundrel? The doubts vanish just a few seconds later when yes, yes, as a fan of the role, you feel at home. Because, what is more role-playing than getting to the top of alcohol in a tavern… to end up fighting to the death in a bar fight with insults, low blows and gratuitous violence? The best thing is that this is your first contact with the protagonists; nothing heroic, nothing noble. Just a group of adventurers wanting to party and not a gold coin in their pockets.

But don’t go thinking that The Legend of Vox Machina is absurdity for absurdity’s sake. There is large doses of black humor and excessive violence, yes, but in the end, the story it tells is truly interesting to the point of wanting to see “one more episode”, and then “another one”, because you need to know how the hell the bloody battle in which they have fought ends. entered the heroes; or you long to discover more about the evil plans of the villains. The work of Critical Role at the forefront of the script is at a very high level, and if I spoke to you before as a fan of RPGs, it was not to embellish this review or to find a place for it in the pages of 3DJuegos. Is that if you like the role, here you will see reflected many of those retina moments that have been burned into your adventurer’s heartWhether it was in the old days with the Baldur’s Gate saga, or more recently with Pillars of Eternity, Pathfinder, Divinity: Original Sin and company. Makes sense!

There are a couple of scenes that are epic at the level of the best moments of Dragon Age: OriginsCritical Role are a group of Dungeons & Dragons fans who have streamed their RPGs on Twitch and YouTube for years, gaining more and more fans as their fantasy universe has expanded. And Vox Machina does not stop being that good roleplay between friends brought to television in the form of an animated series. The essence of the same group of adventurers is that of any self-respecting RPG, with its goofy barbarian that it is better not to piss off so that it does not go into berserker mode, or the rogue throwing daggers, the explorer with her bow and a bear as faithful companion, the druid and even a cleric who, in addition to healing her own, distributes tow with a mace imbued with the power of light. The Legend of Vox Machina has so many incredible moments of an RPG, that I had a great time from start to finish.

I don’t want to go into spoilers but there are also a couple of scenes that are epic at the level of the best moments in Dragon Age: Origins. Which is no small thing, right? So I can only recommend you enjoy La Leyenda de Vox Machina, which has enjoyed such critical and public success that its second season has already been confirmed. Fortunately, because now I cannot live without knowing more about this diverse group of adventurers.

More about: The Legend of Vox Machina and TV series and video games.