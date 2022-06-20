This animation shows the most visited websites since 1993: the triumph of many websites and also how they ended up sinking

Although many people do not know it, the internet has a great history behind it, since born in 1993. Although it all started with a simple spider web different websites that were interconnectedFinally, with the passage of time, a great evolution could be seen until what we have today.





Being so many years behind him, there have been many web pages that have been born, succeeded and ended up dying. In the end, all of these have marked the evolution of the entire internet from 1993 to the present. In order to see all this change, an animation has been made that was uploaded to Reddit created by James Eagle, where it is visualized how these websites were born, how they reached the top and how did they end up falling.

This is the evolution of the internet in the last 19 years

this animation It starts right in January 1993., with numerous websites in the top positions that are currently very unknown to many people: AOL, Prodigy or Compuserve. The first of this had more than 20,000,000 visits each month.

Over the years you can clearly see how Yahoo! It was climbing to dominate the Internet completely, followed by MSN. In addition, the figures of visits could not be compared with those of the beginning of the network, obviously because Over time, many more people were able to access the Internet.

Time kept advancing and in the year 2000 internet giants such as eBay, Google or Amazon appeared, which are still at the top of the charts today. But 2005 was also decisive with the arrival of social networks, as well as Wikipedia. 2007 also marked a before and after, being something completely explosive with the arrival of YouTube and Facebook and in 2012 the arrival of Twitter or in 2014 of Instagram.

And in the end you get to today where it looks like Google reigns supreme in terms of popularity, leaving a Yahoo that started really strong in ninth place, very close to pages like Xvideos that close the Top 10. In between, you can find mainly the social networks that are most used by community.