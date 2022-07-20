This anime-style trailer for Apex Legends introduces its new limited-time event

Respawn’s free-to-play battle royale offers 40 cosmetic items and the return of Armed and Dangerous.

Apex Legends continues to add years behind him available on PC, consoles and even mobile, but the battle royale free to play de Respawn seems to have no ceiling. The shooter has become one of Electronic Arts’ most important games in terms of revenue, and the company wants to continue down this path with new content.

On this occasion, the study has revealed with the trailer that you have at the top of the news the evento Gaiden that, although it is presented with a very striking anime aesthetic, stands out for the rewards it offers to players who overcome the different challenges.

The Armed and Dangerous game mode returnsAs we can see on the official EA website, the event is available for a limited time, so you’ll have to get down to work because the first part ends on July 26 and the second on August 2. With it, the Armed and Dangerous mode returns, based on the idea of ​​competing only with shotguns and sniper rifles, and you can unlock up to 40 cosmetic items.

Rewards for July 19-26 include:

Epic appearance Gran trueno for Fuse



Bionic Buddy Weapon Charm



Epic Downpour skin for 3030



Rewards from July 26 to August 2 include:

OK holographic spray



1 Gaiden Event Pack



1 pack Apex



In addition to new legendary skins for Revenant, Mirage, Octane and Wattson and add-on skins for the Flatline, Wingman, EVA-8 and Charge Rifle, during the Gaiden event the Special Offers tab is back with discounts on bundles and cosmetics during the event and , if you collect all 40 event items, you will unlock the new I look at ViewSonic Comandante Apex to Bangalore.

All this comes while Electronic Arts confirms the fact that the sale of games is no longer very important for the company, since most of the income comes from titles such as Apex Legends, that is, games as a service. Despite this, Respawn is currently developing a single player title based on the franchise universe.

