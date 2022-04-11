This app allows you to enter Facebook getting rid of everything that is left over: Frost is open source and only takes up 5 MB

Writing an article on how to enter Facebook in the best possible way in the middle of 2022 might be like shooting yourself in the foot, but the truth is that the app that we are going to talk about next is quite interesting, being one more example of how open-source and community effort can save many users’ usage experience. Today we talk about Frost.

Frost is an open-source app for Android that brings us the experience of Facebook but without advertising and offering us a much lighter and faster experience. With only a 5 MB download, it can be one of the best alternatives to access Facebook without slowdown or storage problems on our mobile device.

A much lighter open-source app based on the web version of Facebook





As our colleagues at Xataka Android comment, installing Facebook (or even Facebook Lite) can lead to a series of problems for our mobile phone, especially those related to its performance. And it is no surprise that the Meta app consumes a good amount of resources, swelling the device’s cache and filling our smartphone with functions that we are not going to use for the most part. This is where Frost comes into play, an open-source app only 5 MB in size, fully customizable, and designed to make our experience on this social network as light as possible. You can access it through its GitHub page.

Being the embedded browser version, the app offers a much lighter experience

For those who do not wish to enter the social network through their own web browser, it is a great option, since It is an app that incorporates the browser version and with options of all kinds to personalize our experience. In Frost we get the functions of news, Messenger, and even notifications, and we are also given the possibility of interacting in groups or pages, photos, and other features of the platform.

Frost allows us to browse the social network without advertising, and even supports a function to view the videos in a floating window. Being the embedded browser version, the app offers a much lighter experience.

How to access from Frost if we have problems logging in with our account

For some time, Facebook has restricted access to the social network from embedded browsers on mobile devices. To solve the Frost login problem, all you have to do is go to the official app and enter the Settings > Media Content and check the box ‘Links open externally’.

If you still have problems accessing Frost with your Facebook account, on the page itself to log in, click on ‘Have you forgotten your password?’verify the login and when it asks for a new password, click on ‘Skip’. Once here, it will ask you to enter the two-step verification code and it should let you access the app.