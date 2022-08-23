This app beeps every time your browser sends data to Google. And it’s a non stop

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

Bert Hubert – developer, creator of PowerDNS and online privacy activist – has presented an application with which he intends to show how much data our computer sends to Google during a browsing session. And, so that we keep it in mind at all times, and we can relate what kind of actions trigger these shipments, It notifies us by emitting a beep every time this happens.


And, we fear, this app (baptized as ‘Googerteller’) it is enormously noisy. Because the truth is that Google and the services linked to the search engine (such as its Analytics platform or its AdSense advertising network) are an omnipresent reality, although often hidden, on the World Wide Web.

Hubert intended with this project understand how much and what kind of data users inadvertently submit to Google; and, of course, it also had awareness purposes, seeking to make the public aware of the omnipresence of Google.

For it, compiled a list of IP addresses associated with its servicesfreely provided by Google, although it left out those linked to Google Cloud (which, in principle, are dedicated solely to hosting websites).

Sorry Google, but we can't quite believe you when you talk about privacy

‘Sgroogled.com’: when MICROSOFT launched ANTI-GOOGLE ads

Like a Geiger counter in Chernobyl

Armed with that list, Googerteller takes care of** detecting any connection between our browser** (or any other application capable of connecting to the Internet) and those IP addresses from Google servers; and when it does, it will beep.

In the first demo video posted by Hubert, these beeps are detected…

  1. After every key press in chrome address barbecause of successive browser queries to display autocomplete suggestions.
  2. Virtually every click you make while browsing ?including opening and closing menus? by an official website of the Dutch government. This is probably because the site administrators make use of Google Analytics to record user behavior.

Given the skepticism of some users, who they alleged that the festival of beeps shown in said video was due to Hubert using Google Chrome —that is, another product from the same company— our protagonist decided to publish a new video using, this time, Mozilla Firefox, showing very few changes in the behavior of the application.

For now, Googerteller is only ready to run on GNU/Linux systems: its code is only available on GitHub, so anyone can download and compile on your Linux (or even your Mac, if you make some adjustments).

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here