This app generates images from text on Mac for free as if it were DALL-E 2 thanks to Stable Difussion

Artificial intelligences in recent years have gained much prominence in our day to day. One of the most outstanding in DALL-E 2 that has given endless possibilities to users when it comes to generate images from a simple textbeing able to even create covers for magazines.

now you will be able get much more out of Stable Diffusion through a simple application that is installed on your Mac to be able to quickly create images from text through open source AI. This makes it much more accessible and faster to use than entering a web page where you will be competing directly with other users to be able to use the AI. With the application, the AI ​​will be installed on your computer.

Generate images through text thanks to artificial intelligence

The application we are referring to is called Diffusion Bee, and it is only available for Mac through the developer’s website, although there are different programs for Windows. Although, it will not be possible to install it on all devices, since it is limited to Macs with M1 or M2 by requiring the processing power of Apple Silicon.





When you access the application you will see that it is really simple. The first of all will be to write the text that you want to transform into an image, being limited to English so it can work properly. We recommend that you be as concise as possible, highlighting above all the keywords that you want to appear in the image that will appear on the screen.

In addition to the text itself, it is also possible to edit important parameters such as the width and height of the image, as well as the steps to be taken to process it. This is important, since it will fully intervene in the time that the AI ​​takes to be able to generate the corresponding image.

We have been able to test it as you can see at the top, and the experience has been really good. It is true that it takes several minutes to generate the corresponding image, and it is recommended to do it on Mac computers with at least 16 GB of RAM. This is because while it is processing, it consumes a lot of this component, and that is why the Mac begins to slow down a lot. But otherwise the results are pretty comical and most important of all: they stay on the Mac.

The fact of having it installed locally means that the information does not have to be sent to any server. Also, the image can be saved instantly to be able to share it with your friends or upload it to networks. We definitely recommend it for those AI fans who want to use a system very similar to DALL-E.