This app turns your mobile into a traffic radar: it is used to denounce others, and the controversy is served

In Spain there are several ways to detect when a vehicle is traveling at a speed greater than that indicated by the road. Generally it is the speed cameras on highways and motorways that do much of this work, but soon we could see another method using the help of citizens.

A group of scientists specializing in artificial intelligence has developed an application for mobile phones with the ability to estimate speed where a vehicle is going. This is ‘Speedcam Anywhere’, an application designed to be used on Android and iOS mobile devices.

An app with problems to promote itself

Its developers, from Silicon Valley and some renowned universities in the United Kingdom, have had certain problems when it comes to promoting this app. In the beginning was blocked from the Play Store by Google itself, ensuring that an app ‘could not find out the speed at which a vehicle is going’. However, the company proved this claim wrong by offering a demo of its technology.

Another problem that the company in charge of the app is having is precisely with the drivers. And it is that They have received emails from anonymous drivers complaining about the app, even stating that it was an espionage tool. Sam, founder of the app who writes to The Guardian anonymously, says the following:

“It’s a complicated product… Some people think it’s a good idea, some people think this makes us a surveillance state. I can see both sides of it, but I think if you’re going to have speed limits, then it’s the law that you obey them, and you must enforce the law. It’s not a personal vendetta against anyone, it’s just… How do we make our roads safe? There are over 20,000 traffic accidents every year… How do we reduce them? And the way we reduce them is by deterring speeding.”

How does ‘Speedcam Anywhere’ work?

The operation of the app is simple. Just point the camera at the vehicle, and the app will tell us the speed of it. To do this, it makes use of its own detection algorithm, being surprisingly precise. In the United Kingdom it can already be used, although does not yet have the approval of the Ministry of the Interior of the country to consider it as a legal speed camera. This application does not yet have the power to fine drivers, although if the evidence is presented to the police and the driver shows too much negligence, serious penalties could be imposed on the driver.

The app is now available for the Google Play Store, and a version for the Apple App Store is already in the works. However, the application cannot be used in Spain at the moment.

Via | Slashdot