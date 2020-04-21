General News

This app uses AI to screen for COVID-19 in rural areas — Future Blink

April 21, 2020
1 Min Read




48 minutes in the past
Tech Information

Depart a remark

This app uses AI to screen for COVID-19 in rural areas — Future Blink

Clearstep’s app is meant to streamline the healthcare process by means of giving rural areas sooner get entry to to COVID-19 treatment. Be taught further…

Additional about Mashable Video, Healthcare, Ai, Long run Blink, and Coronavirus



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment