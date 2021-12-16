This artificial intelligence draws you in seconds the object you want and with the artistic style you decide: this is how it works

This artificial intelligence tool has a very simple interface, but it is capable of working wonders. It’s called Wombo (or app.wombo.art), is available for the web and also as an application for mobile phones with iOS and Android.

To achieve great results with this tool, first you have to write the object you would like to reproduce. If it is a popular word, we have verified that you can write it in Spanish. For example house or mountain.

If they are more specific objects I may not find the word in Spanish and you just have to translate it (with Deepl, for example) and write it in English. Something like this has happened to us with the word closet.

You can also be more specific and, instead of saying you want a house, say you want a “big house by the sea.” We have tested it, with a drawing in HD style and this is the result:





Eleven styles and a drawing without style





After this, choose the artistic style in which you want the final “painting” of your object. You have 11 to choose from: Mystical, Dark Fantasy, Psychic, Pastel, HD, Vibrant, Fantasy Art, Steampunk, Ukiyoe, Synthwave or also “No Style” or no style. If you use the option without style, this tool based on artificial intelligence draws you the object you want in a simpler way.

One tip: if you open the web and have a wide view, you will not be able to see all the styles and there is no cursor to move up and down between them. What you have to do is press on “CTRL and the symbol – (minus)” at the same time to have a better preview of all the styles.

Here we share with you the result of the Amazon rainforest painted with mystical style. Also, you can title “your work of art”. Where it says “Name artwork”. And share the results on Facebook, Twitter and Reddit or copy the link and send it.