This Assassin’s Creed mod makes us dream of a remaster of the first game in the Ubisoft saga

The adventure starring Altair turns 15 years old, maybe it’s a good time to bring her back.

This November will be 15 years since the launch of the first Assassins Creed, an action and stealth video game where we met Altair at the time of the Third Crusade in the Holy Land that knew how to hook an entire generation of players, enough to start one of the most profitable franchises. now a video of Digital Dreams allows us to dream of its remastering.

It is a work of this channel with a texture mod executed on an RTX 3090 graphics card. The result is superb and passes off Ubisoft’s development as a much more recent release in time, at least visually, standing out for offering much more careful lighting. You can find more information by reading the description of the Digital Dreams post on YouTube.

It is not the first time that a fan of the saga takes time to unofficially remaster the action and adventure video game starring Altair.

Meanwhile, players can also enjoy the latest installment in the long-running series, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, which has just received a major expansion. From Ubisoft they are working on a new generation for the franchise called Assassin’s Creed: Infinity, where they seek to go beyond the logic of the studios betting on talent without barriers. Before, however, another unofficial video game is planned.

