This Asus Gaming Laptop with the RTX 3050 Reaches its All-Time Low Before Black Friday; take it home for less than 1,000 euros

The next Black Friday is just around the corner but we are already seeing the most interesting offers, with which we can take home laptops with which to play whatever we want at the same time that we save a good amount of money. Something more valued if possible in the times of overpricing and lack of stock that we are experiencing.

This Asus ROG gaming laptop is a clear example, and one of the best equipment that we can get below the 1,000 euro barrier. Specifically, at the moment it is reduced to 899 euros on Amazon, thus reaching its historical minimum price. A reduction of 300 euros compared to its original cost that makes it a super interesting option.





Specifically, we are talking about the Asus ROG G15 in its variant G513IC-HN004, which incorporates hardware that allows us to play whatever we want as soon as we adjust the graphic options of the most demanding titles. Taking advantage of technologies such as DLSS and ray tracing, present in more and more games.

It’s Asus incorporates a recent RTX 3050 with 4 GB of VRAM, graphics that as we say opens the doors of the latest NVIDIA technologies. And also a high-performance AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. All this crowned by a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with, beware, a 300 Hz refresh rate.

Belonging to the ROG family of Asus, this team is full of RGB and has very gaming design lines. And it incorporates ports and connections for all kinds of needs. Yes indeed, the only thing we miss is a pre-installed operating system, although if we take into account the price of the equipment and the ease of installing it ourselves, it is not a problem.