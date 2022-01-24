This Asus gaming monitor is perfect for e-sports, and now you can get it on sale for just over 500 euros; its historical low

Next to the keyboard and mouse, the monitor is the most important peripheral when it comes to gaming. Especially when we move within the competitive field, in which any model does not serve us if we want to have a certain advantage over our rivals.

And getting a perfect monitor for e-sports does not always have to be expensive, especially when we come across offers as interesting as this Asus ROG model reduced to 549 euros on Amazon. With a cost that often exceeds 600 euros (sometimes by much), this offer supposes to reach its historical minimum price.

We are talking about the Asus ROG PG259QN, one of the various gaming monitors that Asus has in its catalog within the ROG family. And that, as we say, it is specially designed to squeeze competitive titles such as Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, Battlefield 2042 and many, many other current successes.





ASUS ROG PG259QN – Monitor gaming eSports de 25″ FullHD (1920×1080, 360 Hz, Fast IPS, 1 ms (GTG), HDR, NVIDIA ULMB) Negro

Principally, for having a refresh rate of, eye, 360 Hz; one of the highest we find on the market today. In addition to a response time of 1 millisecond, which minimizes the ghosting in the image, and NVIDIA G-Sync support natively.

As usual in gaming monitors with an eye on the competitive, mount a 24.5-inch panel with Full HD resolution. Combination that allows us to cover the entire image with a simple glance and that offers a high density of pixels per inch and more than enough sharpness.

This Asus monitor opts for IPS technology (although the usual for e-sports is usually TN), which translates into good colors and great viewing angles. And it incorporates such interesting additions as HDR technology and ports such as HDMI, DisplayPort, USB and headphone jack.