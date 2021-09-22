This Asus gaming pc with the RTX 3060 means that you can play the whole lot, and now you’ll get it for 200 euros much less at El Corte Inglés

In this day and age it’s three hundred and sixty five days for the reason that ultimate circle of relatives of graphics playing cards from NVIDIA, the RTX 3000 collection, hit the marketplace. And even supposing it’s nonetheless truly tough to pay money for them of their desktop variations, no longer the similar of their pc fashions; On this sector there is not just a large number of inventory to make a choice from, however additionally they obtain provides each two for 3.

That is the case of this Asus TUF gaming pc, which has truly fascinating {hardware} and now we will be able to take house with a financial savings of a minimum of 200 euros. With an authentic value of one,399 euros, nowadays it prices just one,199 euros in El Corte Inglés.





We’re speaking in regards to the Asus TUF Sprint in its F15 FX516PM-HN023 style, one of the crucial many variants that we discover inside this well known circle of relatives of Asus laptops. Which contains some parts that let us to play the whole lot whilst we profit from such fascinating applied sciences as ray tracing and DLSS, found in an increasing number of video games.

Portátil Gaming Asus TUF Sprint F15 FX516PM-HN023, i7, 16GB, 512GB SSD, GeForce RTX 3060 6GB, FreeDOS / Sin Sistema Operativo

Particularly, this pc mounts an NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics with 6 GB of VRAM, a high-performance Intel Core i7-11370H processor and a reminiscence configuration of 16 and 512 GB for RAM and SSD garage, respectively. All this along side a fifteen.6-inch panel with Complete HD answer.

After all, the apparatus comes with out the running device put in as same old (one thing that we will be able to simply remedy ourselves) and on the subject of connectivity, it has the anticipated: USB sort C with Thunderbolt, a number of USB sort A, HDMI, RJ45 and a blended jack for microphone and headphones.