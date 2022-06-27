this Asus ROG RTX 3060 with 12 GB plummets on Amazon and reaches its historical low before Prime Day

The new generation of graphics cards is just around the corner. NVIDIA’s RTX 4000 is expected after the summer, as happened in 2020 with the 3000 family. But in the absence of knowing if it will happen like then, and whether or not it will be a release on paper that we can hardly get To renew our hardware, today the best thing is to opt for an RTX 3000 thanks to the fact that its prices have been falling nonstop for weeks.

ASUS ROG Strix NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 V2 OC Edition – Gaming Graphics Card (PCIe 4.0, 12 GB GDDR6, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4a, Axial-Tech Fans, 2.7 Slots, Super Alloy Power II), White

Among the latest generation graphics cards, the RTX 3060 is undoubtedly the most loved by the community for its great value for money to play at 1080p, the most widespread resolution currently among gamers. Y now we can take home this cool Asus ROG assembly at an all time low days before the arrival of a new edition of Prime Day: its price has dropped to 574.65 euros on Amazon, in what is undoubtedly a great opportunity to get a graphic as complete as this one.





The RTX 3060, as we say, is one of the best valued graphics cards today thanks to its price (now more interesting than ever) and its performance for Full HD, which allows us to squeeze all kinds of titles in ultra quality and high frame rates per second. In addition, with its 12 GB of VRAM memory, we will be covered in the future, when games are increasingly demanding in this regard.

Specifically, it is the Asus ROG Strix NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 V2 OC Edition. An assembly from this well-known manufacturer that doesn’t seem to be leaving anything behind, and that stands out for having three fans that ensure great cooling, RGB for the most gamers and a backplate which will extend its useful life. Because, in addition, we are facing a large graphics card, for which its good construction is appreciated. And it also incorporates three DisplayPort 1.4a and two HDMI 2.1 in which we can connect several monitors.