this Asus ROG Zephyrus with RTX 3050 drops in price on Amazon and reaches its historical low

Gone is that time when gaming laptops were real behemoths, giant and heavy, that only had a name as laptops. The industry has advanced enormously all these years, and now we have within reach a large catalog of much more stylized models. that allow us to comfortably carry them from here to there without sacrificing performance. And among them, the 14″ are the ones that offer the best versatility.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401QC – Ordenador Portátil Gaming de 14″ Quad HD 120Hz (Ryzen 7 5800HS, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 3050 4GB, Sin Sistema Operativo) Gris Eclipse – Teclado QWERTY español

So if we want to get a small gaming laptop, now we are facing an excellent opportunity with this Asus ROG Zephyrus reduced on Amazon: With a usual price of 1,399 euros in recent weeks, it has now just reached its historical low in said store. We can take it for just 1,199 euros, not bad if we take into account the hardware it contains.





Specifically, this device is the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401QC, a small but powerful laptop whose main asset is its contained and compact design which makes it a great companion in our daily lives away from home. Without giving up gaming performance that allows us to play everything at constant FPS rates and good graphic quality, even taking advantage of ray tracing and DLSS.

This Asus incorporates an NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics card, an AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS processor, 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage. All this, eye, along with a 14-inch screen with 1440p resolution, IPS technology and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. A difficult combination to see in this type of equipment until not long ago. And we only miss the stock operating system, so we have to add it ourselves later.