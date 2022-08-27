This Atomic Heart gameplay trailer introduces us to a worthy heir to BioShock’s frantic and wacky

The shooter set in an alternative Soviet Union will arrive at the end of this year on PC and consoles.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen a new Atomic Heart trailer, but after the latest trailer shared by those responsible, it can be said that the waiting time was worth it. The Mundfish team has published today a new trailer focused on the combat sequences of the action-shooter RPG that make it clear that we are facing a fast-paced proposal as well as an original setting.

The video game is announced for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Game PassAs told to us, the story of Atomic Heart takes place in an alternate version of the 1950s Soviet Union, where, during World War II, robotics and other advanced technologies were developed. The problem? The secret experiments have reached such a point that now the players have to face terrifying mutants, ruthless machines and bloodthirsty creatures like the ones we can see fleetingly throughout this trailer.

God squeezes, but does not suffocate, and in this video game the user is given a gauntlet with various abilities and various weapon sets, with quite original designs in some cases, which facilitate quite fluid and colorful combat. Not in vain, with Atomic Heart we are facing one of the most visually promising shooters to come, although this trailer does not specify a release date.

On Steam, yes, the video game continues with a planned launch for the last months of the year. Atomic Heart is coming to PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC & Xbox Game Pass. If you want to know more you can check this video with six Atomic Heart keys, a mixture of BioShock and STALKER with a high degree of madness. In fact, a somewhat curious sequence is shown in the news trailer.

