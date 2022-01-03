This ATX box from NZXT is super elegant, black and ideal for your gaming setup. And it is on sale for less than 100 euros, its historical minimum price

Although it is often relegated to the background, the box that we use to enclose the hardware of our gaming PC has a great importance. Mainly, because it plays a fundamental role in the cooling of all the equipment. But also for its aesthetic section, an increasingly priority aspect when configuring the setup.

Among the different manufacturers in the sector, one of the most interesting is NZXT. And now we can get your excellent H510i on sale for only 76.99 euros at Amazon; price that makes it reach its all-time low, and an excellent opportunity to take it home with us.

As we say, it is the H510i, one of the many PC gaming towers that we find within the NZXT catalog. And that with excellent ratings from the community, is one of the preferred boxes for many users.





NZXT H510I PC Box Gaming Compact Semitower ATX Front Panel I / O Type C USB Port Vertical Mount GPU Side Panel Tempered Glass Integrated RGB Lighting, Black

As a good gaming model, its left side panel is transparent, thus revealing its interior and all the components with their corresponding RGB. It is whole in black, which makes it really elegant, although it is also available in many other colors.

On the front it has several connections, among which USB A, type C and the combined jack for microphone and headphones stand out. And despite being a fairly compact box, supports ATX form factor motherboards and incorporates three bays for hard drives of 3.5 “and other three for drives of 2.5” SSD.

The H510i also stands out for allowing good cable management and for the two 120mm fans. which comes standard on the front panel. To those who, in addition, we can add one higher and one behind to get air and thus create the typical configuration of airflow that will keep the high temperatures of our PC at bay.