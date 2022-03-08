This Barcelona taxi driver simulator seeks maximum realism: trailer and details

Urban Venture allows users to drive through the Catalan capital recreated in great detail.

The Polish team Simteract today presented its latest commitment to simulation, and this time with a Spanish city as the protagonist. We are talking about Urban Venture, a video game where players have to drive taxis around Barcelona with all that that implies, having to deal with huge traffic jams, inclement weather, bumpy roads, impatient passengers and the occasional accident.

Urban Venture proposes the user to try to make a living driving through the streets of a city recreated in great detail. At first you will take control of a basic car, taking jobs for Uber-style companies to gain experience and money, but over time you will be able to carve out a niche within the transportation industry, being able to hire more staff and assemble a large fleet of vehicles.

The video game gives the user freedom to set up their business, but it also challenges them with challenges. For example, Simteract reminds drivers how customers will be able to assess the cleanliness of the car as well as the complementary services provided. In turn, once a transport empire is set up, the player will have to deal with problematic employees, finances and more management issues.

However, Urban Venture has a “free drive” for those users who simply want to drive around Barcelona without a particular destination, exploring

and collecting different collectibles throughout a playable area of ​​at least 20 km2with recreated parts of the capital of Catalonia, and more than 200 landmarks, historic buildings, parks and the occasional monument.

The world of Urban Venture is alive and breathing through its realistic simulation of traffic and pedestrians. will come to late 2022 or early 2023 on PC.

