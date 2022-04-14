This best-selling 165Hz AOC gaming monitor is perfect for gaming, and it’s now on sale near its all-time low

The monitor is one of the most important peripherals when it comes to playing, whether we are console or PC users. And although in the market we find models that even exceed 1,000 euros, We do not always need to make a large outlay to get a more than interesting monitor. Much more, when they are on sale.

AOC Monitor Gaming C24G2U – 24″ Curved 1500R, Full HD, 165 Hz, 1ms, VA, FreeSync Premium, 1920×1080, 250 cd/m, D-SUB, HDMIx2, Displayport 1×1.2

This is the case of this AOC, one of the best sellers within its price range, which is now reduced to almost its historical minimum price. We can take it home for only 179.99 euros (before 249 euros) on Amazon, at what is undoubtedly a great price for a device with these characteristics.





This is the AOC C24G2U, a monitor from this well-known manufacturer that has all the specifications that we ask of this type of device. And that is perfect for both single player titles and competitive e-sports.

It incorporates a 23.6-inch curved panel with 1920 x 1080p resolution, VA technology, a 165 Hz refresh rate and a response time of just 1 millisecond. In addition, it is compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium technologyincludes two small speakers and its design is very gaming with super small frames.