This Bioshock Infinite demake takes us back to the golden age of Nintendo’s 16 Bit

The animators 64 Bits surprise us with the reimagining of the third installment of the Irrational Games franchise.

Bioshock Infinite managed to surprise us by changing the dark and underwater Rapture, for a luminous city ​​in the clouds, Columbia. The third installment of the Ken Levine franchise took us to an incredible floating city that has served as inspiration for the talented 64 Bit animators. The video they have presented is part of the popular trend in which artists and programmers imagine what some of our current favorite games would have been, if they had been developed for older systems.

Este demake from Bioshock Infinite es an animated video in which our animators have imagined the launch of the game in 1993 for Super Nintendo. As you can imagine, it is not being developed to be a playable title, as much as we would love to have an adaptation like this, it is just a beautiful animated video that recreate each of the details of what the game might have been like nearly three decades ago.

Inspired by SNES classics Indiana Jones and Clock TowerAs the artists explain, to carry it out, they have taken elements from the classics Indiana Jones and Clock Tower from SNES. The video recreates the scenes after meeting with Elizabeth for the first time. The demake is not limited to adapting the graphic section with fidelity, it also raises a classic platformer gameplay of the time, with some of its usual elements, such as the directions to continue along the stage or the posters when completing a level.

This same group of animators amazed us just a few weeks ago with their demake of the God of War of 2018, in another great animated video in which they took Kratos and Atreus to the first PlayStation, to fight in turn-based combat in a game style inspired by Breath of Fire 4. The Irrational Games franchise has managed to gain a place between the great works of industry And at 3DJuegos we wanted to talk to you about what makes the epic Bioshock trilogy special.

More about: Demake and Bioshock Infinite.