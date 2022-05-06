This BioShock Musical Takes Us Back To Rapture To Win First Prize In A Contest

Irrational Games’ video game continues to inspire tens of thousands of fans around the world.

BioShock is for many one of the best developments of the PS3 and 360 generation, with one of those video game cities that I wish you could visit, and also one of the adventures that has most inspired the public. The most recent example of this is in a high school musical in the United States, which has won first prize in a contest with the Irrational Games saga as the protagonist.

Those in charge of bringing it to life were the boys and girls of the John Burroughs High School choir, fully dressed for the occasion, who performed songs for several minutes with motifs from the video game designed by Ken Levine. Yes, to our regret there was no bid daddy on stagebut that did not prevent them from winning up to three awards (music, theatricality and solo) according to Eurogamer.

The musical serves us to remember a saga that is quite alive, with a fourth installment in development of which we know little, but of which we wanted to deepen in its day in those responsible, Cloud Chamber, and his plans for the successful franchise. In addition, Netflix announced a BioShock movie a few months ago, although at the moment there are not many details shared about the adaptation.

Meanwhile, it’s time to look back and review Álvaro Castellano’s analysis of BioShock, one of the most terrifying and at the same time captivating experiences of his time. You can also read the review of BioShock Infinite, which also fell in love with the staff.

More about: Bioshock and Music and video games.