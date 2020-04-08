General News

This bizarre, headless cat pillow now has a kitten version — Future Blink

April 8, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Tech Information

Go away a remark

This weird, headless cat pillow now has a kitten version — Future Blink

The successor of Qoobo, the Petit Qoobo is a lovely pillow that seems and acts like a kitten and is designed to cease loneliness. Study further…

Additional about Tech, Cats, Mashable Video, Lovely, and Long run Blink



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment