This challenging game takes us to the sea of ​​an ice-covered Earth, and it’s made by just one person.

Glaciered will come to PC through Steam proposing to fight against the dangers of a world that has evolved.

In recent years we have had several video games with an underwater setting with ratings that are difficult to improve in cases such as Abzu or Subnautica and less interesting proposals such as the shark RPG Maneater. Now we have a new candidate to join this list, it is made by a single person and challenges the player to survive the dangers of an ice-covered Earth.

Glaciered is presented on Steam as an action, adventure and exploration video game where we are Tuai, a kind of bird with more than 65 million years of evolution to adapt to the conditions of a world full of life under the sea.

Glaciered guarantees melee and ranged combat“Aquatic plants grow under glaciers and colorful bioluminescent fish illuminate the seabed. A new species is thriving in this new golden age of life. They are the Old, descendants of birds and successors of the dinosaurs. His superior intellect and unique metabolism developed over millions of years bode great prosperity for him in this icy environment. The great Ice Age that nurtures this abundant ecosystem will survive as long as winter persists,” we read on Steam.

The premise is quite interesting but, how is it playable? Studio Snowblind is not an adventure to relax by swimming in these waters, but instead seeks confrontations, offering a dynamic combat system with melee and ranged attacks thanks to the protagonist’s ability to control heat and cold, which also has different configurable abilities.

Glaciered surprises in its first trailer and image gallery, and as we read on the studio’s website it is developed by a single person, Kei Shibuya, with several developments for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Wii generation.

More about: Glaciered, Studio Snowblind and New Video Games.