This change is happening in Corona, this deadly virus can be even more deadly

Coronavirus Latest Updates: After a study conducted in the US on more than 5,000 Kovid-19 patients, researchers said that the novel corona virus is undergoing a hereditary change and that one of these changes may have made it more contagious. Also Read – Talk of work: double protection against coronavirus, just do this one day

The study report published in the journal ‘MBIO’, however, did not say whether these changes have made the virus fatal or changed the medical results. Researchers noted that a change in the name ‘D614G’ associated with ‘spike protein’ opens up the body’s cells for the entry of the virus. He noted that during the first wave of the epidemic, there was a change in 71 percent of new corona viruses in patients in Houston. Also Read – Coronavirus: More than a dozen ministers of Modi government, including Amit Shah, have visited Corona so far, see the full list

Researchers said the figure rose to 99.9 percent during the second wave of epidemics during the summer in Houston. He said that such a thing was seen worldwide, which leads to the conclusion that any one of the changes of Novel Corona virus would have made it more contagious. Also Read – Corona patients recovering from these Ayurvedic medicines in a week, know the name

(input language)