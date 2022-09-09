This cheap PC from MSI looks like a game console and is perfect for cloud gaming. And it just crashed on Amazon

Until recently, pre-built desktops were literally no match for self-assembled PCs in terms of value for money. But the gaming hardware crisis that we all know, and that luckily is coming to an end, has brought standard PCs back to their best days. So if we want renew our computer for a complete one without complicating ourselves with assembliesNothing like going for one of these.

MSI mag Trident S 5M – 005DE Cloud Gaming PC – AMD Ryzen 7 5700G CPU, 16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD – Torre ultracompacta, PC, Consola, Nube, Mobile, Wi – Fi 5, Win 11, Negro

If we have a limited budget, the options are reduced. But even so, we can get great equipment well below 1,000 euros if we take advantage of offers like this MSI MAG Trident, whose price has just collapsed on Amazon reaching its historical minimum. Specifically, we can take it on sale for just 886.39 euros in that store, compared to more than 1,000 euros that it cost days ago.

We are talking about the MSI mag Trident S 5M in its 005DE model. A pre-assembled desktop PC that stands out due to its great design, which brings it very close to a next-generation video game console. Therefore, it is ideal for setups that are not too spacious. where a traditional mid-tower would have trouble fitting. Because this MSI, in addition to being very attractive to the eye, is super compact.

Unlike other similar pre-assembled, this equipment does not incorporate a dedicated graphics card, but rather allows us to play through the one integrated into its processor: the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G. CPU accompanied by 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. With it we can take advantage of such interesting technologies as AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution for comfortable local gaming as well as cloud gaming services like those from Microsoft or NVIDIA.

