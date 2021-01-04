This Chinese company got the Delhi-Meerut rail project contract, there was a ban on parting in the Galvan valley

new Delhi: Tender for construction of a section of Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) between Delhi and Meerut has been given to a Chinese company. The Chinese company’s tender was put on hold following a clash in the Galvan Valley last year, but now the contract has been awarded to Shanghai-based Tunnel Engineering Company Limited. Please tell that this section will be from New Ashok Nagar of Sahibabad to Sahibabad in Ghaziabad, the length of which will be 5.6 km. Also Read – Government of India banned 43 Apps, China furious, said – Do not make excuse of security

Let me tell you that after the violent clash in the Galvan Valley after the India-China border dispute, the name of the Chinese company came out regarding the RRTS program, after which there was a ruckus about the Chinese company, its tender was stopped by the government. According to news agency PTI, NCRTC says that this contract has been awarded according to the fixed procedures and instructions. The work of approving contracts has been done at many levels. Also Read – India-China Border Tension: India’s strong message to China, CDS Bipin Rawat said – no change is accepted on the border

Please tell that a seni high speed rail corridor is being constructed between Delhi and Meerut. Under this project, the railway line will connect Delhi-Ghaziabad to Meerut. Its length will be 82.15 km, of which 68.03 km will be elevated and 14.12 km will be underground. The work of this underground stretch has been given to the Chinese company. Also Read – India-China Border Dispute: India deferred 8th round of talks with China for agreement with US Now the conversation will start again