This city hasn’t done well with hybrid work: oddly enough, it now has more traffic jams

We already know that many companies are asking their workers to return to the offices after two years of teleworking thanks to the pandemic (and its consequent and necessary social distancing). And while some like Elon Musk require that the return be to cover “minimum” 40 hours per week, others are betting on hybrid models telecommuting: that is, some days of the week you can do your work from home and other days you have to go to the office.

Well, a large city in the United States is witnessing directly that these hybrid models can cause traffic problems, since for workers find it unpredictable knowing how many cars they will meet along the way and prepare accordingly. This is Washington, in the United States.

We have not found that there are yet any studies carried out in this regard in Spanish cities or urban areasbut it is not ruled out that this new way of working also affects the same way.

What level of cars will I find today?





Specifically, there are several studies that affirm that a traffic disorder is taking place in many metropolitan areas of the United States, especially in those with government jobstechnological and others that lend themselves to hybrid schedules.

The displacements, which are now concentrated in a few days a week, are causing notable swings in daily traffic volume. This means that a worker is not very sure of the volume of cars that can be found every day to organize accordingly with typical techniques to deal with mobility (for example, sharing the vehicle with colleagues, opting for a motorcycle that day in instead of car…).

Says The Washington Post that “as workers return to the office, experts see worrying signs of increased solo drivingAnd this leads to more cars per person, clearly.

David Schrank, a research scientist at the Texas A&M Transportation Institute, said that until commuters settle into more permanent office hours, there’s a lot of volatility: “We we face greater variability in our trips because we do not know whether this is a day when everyone goes to the office too or not.

Differences in times





To illustrate these claims, INRIX analyzed travel times for three common commuting zones in the Washington DC region. last Tuesday morning, compared to Tuesday mornings in August and with the beginning of March 2020, before the pandemic caused widespread closures.

He discovered, among other things, that a journey that used to take 35 minutes in the summer now takes almost an hour. This is normal because in summer there were many people still teleworking and many others on vacation. But that same journey could be done in 45 minutes in March, before the pandemic brought us home en masse.