This company valued at 30,000 mill. fired 700 workers with a pre-recorded video. Now their CEO has published their names

A wave of layoffs begins to shake American and European startups: Netflix, Spin, Getir, Gorillas or Klarna… all of them have made headlines in this regard during this last month. But not all of them have managed the situation in the same way.

Klarna, one of the main applications in the thriving ‘buy now and pay later’ market, surprised us on the 19th with the news of a crisis that caused its valuation to fall from the 46,000 million dollars it reached a year ago – a record figure for a European fintech – up to the current 30,000 million.

A few days after that, the Swedish company announced the dismissal of 10% of its staff (that is, around 700 workers) in the coldest way possible, through a pre-recorded video —mass layoffs via video are a growing trend in the tech world, apparently— in which CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski blamed him

“to the development of the war in Ukraine, a change in consumer sentiment, a sharp rise in inflation, a very volatile stock market and a likely recession.”

After clarifying that the employees located in Europe would receive “compensation”, but that the process “would be different” for the Americans, the surviving employees Siemiatkowski assured them that the company “continues to maintain a strong position in the market” and that he himself was “relentlessly optimistic about the future of Klarnas”.

Look, these are the fired, we will miss them very much

But if the ways chosen to communicate the dismissal had not already generated enough controversy and debate, what Siemiatkowski has now done with the data of the dismissed employees is going to bring much more queue. And it is that his ex-boss has not come up with a better idea than publish on LinkedIn a list of 570 names, all of them part of that 10% of recent layoffswith the supposed objective of facilitating their hiring.

The initiative, originally taken by a marketing manager at Klarna and later spread by its CEO, aims to give visibility to employees (in all kinds of positions, from marketing to developers) and attract potential employers.

While reiterating “his deep sadness” at having to do without all of them, Siemiatkowski spread the names, positions, places of residence, links to LinkedIn accounts and even their job preferences on remote or face-to-face work. In fact, a first version of the list (quickly deleted, yes) included also your email accounts personal.

“I hope everyone understands that this document is a gold mine […]. I’m sure these people won’t be around for long.”

Although some professionals in the sector have positively valued the peculiar method chosen, Criticisms have been expected: in the first place they have come from Finansforbundet, the main financial union in Sweden, which has publicly asked the company for explanations.

“Es a somewhat surprising way of doing things“, has admitted Alain Clot, president of the French fintech lobby, who affirms that this kind of ‘aid’ for hiring is not something alien to the culture of the sector, but that until now it had always been carried out “on a bilateral basis , not in the public square“.

Via | The echoes

Image | Based on originals by Jesulvis, CIPHR Connect and Klarna.