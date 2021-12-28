This controller for GameCube cancels its Kickstarter campaign with 1.7 million euros raised

Those in charge apologize to the patrons, but in the current situation they cannot guarantee a delivery date.

Panda Hardware yesterday ended the crowdfunding campaign of The Panda Controller, a modern revision of the GameCube controller compatible with PC and Nintendo Switch that had become one of the platform’s biggest hits in 2021, with nearly 15,000 patrons and 1.7 million euros raised.

About 15,000 had supported the project on KickstarterThose responsible have wanted to apologize in a statement for the inconvenience caused, explaining the reasons that have led to suspend the financing of the project. Apparently Panda’s manufacturing partner in China is currently suffering “continuous blackouts” which, together with the rest of the problems derived from the pandemic and the global supply crisis, makes it unfeasible to secure a distribution date for the command.

“After much thought, we concluded that it was not correct to hold your funds for an unknown period of time without being able to guarantee when the delivery would take place, “the message continues.” We know how disappointing this situation is for many of you. We cannot thank you enough for the support you have given us to help us make our dreams come true, “he ends.

However, after the success of the campaign, Panda Hardware will look for external investors, so everything seems that we are facing a see you later.

The Panda Controller started its campaign a few weeks ago offering a customizable controller compatible with PC, Switch, GameCube, Wii and Wii U, which among its improvements included in-depth customizable triggers, USB-C cable, removable and customizable magnet covers or additional buttons. Without a doubt, an alternative to consider for Super Smash Bros. users.

More about: Panda Hardware, Kickstarter and GameCube.