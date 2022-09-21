This cool app lets you control the volume on Windows 10 and 11 just like on Linux: using the mouse wheel

One of my favorite things about most Linux desktops is that by hovering your mouse pointer over the volume icon in the panel it’s on, you can increase or decrease the volume simply by using the mouse wheel.

Neither in Windows nor in macOS can you do this, and instead we have to click on the icon and drag a scroll bar. The convenience of doing it with the mouse wheel is, IMHO, even greater than using a media key, and this simple tool called TbVolScroll offers just that.

A portable, free and open source tool

TbVollScroll is a simple free, open source and portable utility, that is, it doesn’t need to be installed, all you have to do is download the executable and double-click on it to start using it. All it does is enable the volume control via mouse wheel when hovering over taskbar.

When we run it, a TbVolScroll icon will appear in the taskbar notification area, is a red icon that may or may not be hidden, but while it is running, we can lower or raise the master volume in Windows by scrolling on the taskbar. Its developer does not advertise compatibility, but it worked on Windows 10 and is still working in 2021.





If we press the key ALT at the same time as we move the mouse wheel, we activate the precision volume controlthat is, we can increase from 1% to 1%, by default it is done in increments of 5%.

we can also do right click on the icon to configure additional settingsthis includes defining exactly the volume increase percentage whether normal or precision, and also lets us customize the volume bar that appears when we adjust the volume.

An earlier version of this article was published in 2021.

Descargar | TbVolScroll