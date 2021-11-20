This corporate set an instance of humanity! Rs 16 crore given for the remedy of worker’s daughter

South Jap Coalfields Restricted in Korba District of Chhattisgarh (SECL) has supplied an quantity of Rs 16 crore for the remedy of the daughter of one in all its staff. SECL Officers of the corporate stated that the corporate has licensed an quantity of Rs 16 crore for the remedy of a 2-year-old daughter of one in all its coal miners and gave a take a look at to the worker.Additionally Learn – Coal India: Coal India will lay off staff on the charge of five p.c yearly

Officers stated that Srishti Rani, daughter of overman Satish Kumar Ravi operating in Deepka coalfield, suffered from ‘spinal muscular atrophy’. (SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL) He’s affected by an overly uncommon illness referred to as. On this illness, normally happening in small children, because of loss of nerve cells within the spinal wire and mind stem, the muscle mass don’t paintings correctly. Regularly this illness turns into deadly. Its remedy could be very dear and the price of injection ‘Joljansma’ used within the remedy is Rs 16 crore. Additionally Learn – Tira Kamat gets an injection of twenty-two crores, PM Modi helped 6 crores, now simply pray for the woman kid

CIL believes that its staff & their households are its actual wealth. It has sanctioned Rs. 16 crores for the Zolgensma injection, the one remedy for Srishti, the two 12 months previous affected by Spinal Muscular Atrophy. She is the daughter of Satish Kr. Ravi, overman, Dipka, SECL percent.twitter.com/lxyK9sF2Hw — Coal India Restricted (@CoalIndiaHQ) November 20, 2021

Officers stated that now Coal India has licensed an quantity of Rs 16 crore for the remedy of his circle of relatives’s daughter. On Friday, a take a look at of Rs 16 crore used to be offered to Srishti Rani’s father Satish Kumar. He instructed that Satish used to be in need of cash and it used to be now not conceivable for him to shop for injections for the remedy of his daughter at any such prime value.

This initiative of SECL has come at a time when the employees operating in Coal India and its subsidiaries around the nation are operating day and night time ceaselessly in view of the expanding call for for coal to generate electrical energy. Korba Lok Sabha constituency MP Jyotsna Charandas Mahant has thanked High Minister Narendra Modi by means of writing a letter after SECL licensed Rs 16 crore for the remedy of the woman kid.

