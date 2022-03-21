This cosplay from The Last of Us 2 makes us forget that Ellie is a video game character

Cosplayer Sandra Miller has become our beloved survivor on many occasions.

The Last of Us: Part II has become one of the most important games in the industry, accumulating more than 320 awards for Best Game of the Year, a figure that represents a record in video games. The action-survival adventure of Naughty Dog stood out for a superb narrative and some memorable characters.

Among its protagonists, Ellie gains a special weight in this second installment, leading us to accompany her in a personal development that will show us the crudest face of humanity. The young survivor has been represented on many occasions in cosplays so faithful that they have even surprised Naughty Dog.

This time it was the cosplayer Sandra Miller who has shared his latest tribute to the game, an impeccable job of both cosplay and editing of photography that Dualshockers has echoed. This is not the first cosplay that Miller has made of Ellie, you can review the transformations of the artist through her social networks, although we have brought you some of the most impressive photographs of her.

We have to confess that when we took a first look at some of them, we have come to confuse them with images of the game. Miller’s level is so high that he not only manages to bring to his photos the devastated cities or the tone and lighting of the game, is able to make us forget that Ellie is a fictional character. An excellent work at the hands of a talented artist. If you have not yet played the violent and cruel adventure of Naughty Dog, remember that in 3D Games we tell you why The Last of Us: Part II is a masterpiece.

More about: The Last of Us 2, Cosplay, Ellie and Fan Phenomenon.