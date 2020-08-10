This Country star Daisy May Cooper reveals she and brother Charlie are writing a period comedy

Star of BAFTA TV Award-winning mockumentary This Country, Daisy May Cooper has revealed she and her brother Charlie have began writing a period comedy.

Daisy performed Kerry Mucklowe in three collection of the BBC Three hit, whereas co-writer Charlie performed her cousin Kurtan within the fantastically noticed comedy concerning the dead-end lifetime of younger adults in a small Cotsworld village. It received the Scripted Comedy and Feminine Efficiency in a Comedy BAFTA Awards in 2018.

The brand new collection couldn’t be farther from This Country and Cooper was thrilled.

She instructed Kate Thornton on her White Wine Query Time podcast: “Charlie and I’ve began writing our new factor, which could be very, very totally different. It’s a period factor, so it couldn’t be extra totally different from This Country, but it surely’s humorous.

“It’s simply been sensible really, writing for various characters as a result of, for This nation, you couldn’t write for ‘names’, for well-known actors… it needed to be [for] unknowns, so that is really fairly humorous to have an actor in thoughts and have the ability to write a half for them particularly.

“It’s very, very early days, however we’re actually having fun with it.

She stated she and Charlie needed to write one thing fully totally different in any other case all their characters would have seemed like Kerry and Kurtan.

“Truly, once we began writing this new factor, we began writing these new characters and it wasn’t till midway by we stated, ‘We’ve simply written Kerry and Kurtan once more! We’re going to need to scrap it’.”

Cooper stated they had been anxious about ever having the ability to act as something apart from Kerry and Kurtan. “You simply doubt your self and [think] that was a large fluke and we’re by no means going to have the ability to write something once more. However I feel the extra we’re stepping into this new factor… it’s simply actually thrilling.”

All was not fully joyful on the Home of Cooper, nevertheless. “We’re meant to be working this week, however he’s f**ked off tenting along with his girlfriend to Normandy. I despatched him a textual content message this morning saying, ‘Don’t discuss to me’!”

Cooper revealed that to complicate the scenario, their mom at all times took Charlie’s aspect in disputes. “All the time! She positively loves him extra, however I’m the extra gifted one, so it’s nice.”

