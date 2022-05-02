This crypto group bought an original copy of the book ‘Dune’ for 2.6 million to release it: what happened months later

In January a very curious news went viral: Spice DAO, a crypto group, acquired one of the original copies of Alejandro Jodorowsky’s ‘Dune’ book (also known as the Dune Bible), for 2.66 million euros.

They claimed to have the objective of making Jodorowsky’s book public (to the extent permitted by law), produce an animated series and sell the rights to a streaming service. After this, support projects derived from the community.

What they announced made us think (not only us, but many media outlets and even members of Spice DAO who had participated in crowdfunding to raise the money) that the collective believed to have acquired the rights to the Dune copyright. From what they said days after the news, the people at the head of Spice DAO they knew well that it was not so, but the story is even more bizarre.

800 pop culture enthusiasts





Spice DAO is a Web3 production studio that publishes sci-fi and NFT animations from established writers and artists, as explained on their website. The DAO “was founded by over 800 crowdfunding pop culture enthusiasts of 12 million dollars to win Christie’s auction of the “Bible” from ‘Dune’ for 3 million dollars”, they relate.

They are currently producing an original animated limited series to be distributed by a streaming service and are creating an NFT studio that provides a “white glove” service to creators to develop strategy and concepts; design and build technological products; and advising on marketing campaigns to welcome the next million users on Web3.

For this month of May we should have some creative fruit, because in Snapshot it has been published that animator Ben Clarkson is working on a 60-second 2D animated short. This is the idea:

This is Tashka’s description of “Frontier South”: Tashka is both a lifelong companion, a hive mind, a religious belief, and a set of principles that all Hasblak abide by and that was developed by the founding leader of the Vedrik dynasty. Tashka works through a network of physiological communications, all Hasblaks are inserted at birth with an implant that connects their externally directed thoughts into a supranet to which they are all connected. The Gasik are the esteemed priesthood of this network, being elite Hasblaks who are only allowed broader network privileges and intermediate traffic. The network also contains Vestri, mirror intelligences without physical form that only exist in the Hasblak network: each Hasblak is assigned a Vestri at birth to guide their learning and spiritual development, and little is known about their origins. Tashka and Hasblak are inseparable from the cradle to the grave; it is inexorable, inescapable and omnipresent.

One of the scoffing points about the DAO was the claim that ‘Dune’ was already on the internet scanned. They defend that less than 10% of the book is online, and cropped, in low quality or even blurred.

Of course, Spice DAO wants to make one thing clear: they are not shooting the legendary ‘Dune’ by Alejandro Jodorowsky. The group is trying to create a tribute to Jodorowsky’s visionalthough it deviates somewhat from the original intention.

Days after winning the auction, from the Spice DAO Twitter account, the group explained who knew that it was not necessary to buy the book to make an animated series. “They have nothing to do with each other. The book and the series are two separate verticals of DAO activity.” On the same day they acknowledged that after “two months of disclosure, conversations with former business partners and consultations with legal advisors, we were unable to reach an agreement with any of the rights holders involved in creating the contents of the book“.

The fact of buying the book to scan it was a source of ridicule, since the book was found in Google Photos scanned before the DAO acquired it. However, from Spice DAO they defend that less than 10% of the book is scanned and published online. From what can be found, its poor quality stands out, as it is cropped and even blurred. That is they do not consider it a quality scan as such a work deserves.

An organization of enthusiasts

The Spice DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization, founded by Soban “Soby” Saqib and a small group of other crypto enthusiasts, and controlled by holders of cryptocurrencies or non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Having obtained much more money than necessary to get hold of ‘Dune’, which as we have mentioned was 2.66 million, the group could have returned the money, the rest of the 12 million obtained in total, as is usually done in many crowdfunding unless otherwise announced.

However, the problem with collecting certain cryptocurrencies is the fees or ‘gas fees’, which can sometimes even exceed the value of the currency. Thus, the remaining money that the group has today is going to be used for future projects that arise from within the organization.

Like many DAOs, Spice DAO organizes itself mostly by Discord. A core team of four manages the server, treasury, and real-world logistics, like the storage of the Dune bible. To consult the community, they use surveys with Snapshot.

Where is that Dune now

There are Discord members who continue to believe that the goal with Dune should be to scan and share the book as much as possible before taking on any other projects. It’s still not entirely clear what scanning and sharing the book will entail, nor how many of the approximately 3 million dollars of Ethereum that the DAO has left will be needed. The problem today is that failed to obtain approval to scan and distribute online. And that and no other was one of the reasons why many people joined crowdfunding.

Those responsible for the DAO claim that the animated series and the acquisition of the physical book have nothing to do with it. But the first objective of crowdfunding, which was scanning, is still not there.

Those responsible reviewed in their quarterly report for April that in March they received physical custody of ‘Dune’ and hired a high-level art warehouse, which has air conditioning adapted to the physical needs of the works. The storage and insurance of the work has an annual cost of about 30,000 dollars.

That he is there safely is not bad news on the other hand, because in the DAO Discord there has been talk of turning every page of the book into NFT, to later burn the work they bought. And the copies are not abundant, precisely (it is estimated that there are about 10), to be discarded in such a useless way. Not having scanned, the DAO wanted to show the work at comic book conventions this year, but the cost was going to be a million dollars and it seemed like a lot of money to the community.