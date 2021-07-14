This Day In 2019: England Win ICC Males’s ODI International Cup On Foundation Of Boundary Countback | LatestLY

New Delhi, July 14: It was once on these days, two years in the past, when the ICC Males’s Cricket International Cup ultimate witnessed a first-ever Tremendous Over by which England defeated New Zealand to raise their maiden name at the foundation of boundary countback rule on the Lord’s Cricket Flooring.

The 50-over sport between England and New Zealand led to a tie and the groups then took the sector for the Tremendous Over. Within the Tremendous Over, each groups controlled to attain 15 runs every however England was once introduced because the winner as that they had hit extra limitations within the allocated overs.

England had smashed 26 limitations as in comparison to New Zealand’s 17 limitations within the fit. This was once the second one successive time that New Zealand completed because the runners-up within the International Cup.

The Kiwis underneath the management of Brendon McCullum misplaced the overall of the 2015 version to Australia by means of seven wickets. Within the 2019 finals, New Zealand had gained the toss and opted to bat first.

The Kiwis posted a rating of 241/8 within the allocated 50 overs. Henry Nicholls top-scored for the Black Caps as he performed a knock of 55 runs while Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett scalped 3 wickets every for England.

Chasing a reasonable goal, England saved dropping wickets at common periods, and within the ultimate over they wanted 15 runs for the win.

England had the rub of the golf green going their manner as Martin Guptill’s throw went to the boundary, giving England 4 runs because of an over-throw. However New Zealand controlled to stay their nerve and took the fit into the Tremendous Over.

