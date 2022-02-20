This detail from Horizon Forbidden West reminds us of one of the Death Stranding mechanics

Aloy’s scanner has evolved remarkably, achieving a freer and more satisfying climb.

That the creators of Horizon Forbidden West, Guerrilla Gamesthey have one special chemistry with Kojima Productionscreative Veteran Studio, Hideo Kojima, and father of Death Stranding, is nothing new. From Guerrilla they have already talked about their rapport with the studio in the past, and in Aloy’s new adventure the studio has gone further, improving one of its playable mechanics with a system that seems to be inspired by what was seen in Death Stranding.

From Wccftech they have pointed out how the use of Aloy’s Focus has changed remarkably with respect to its formula in Horizon Zero Dawn, and it has done so by adopting mechanics that Reminiscent of views with the BB of Sam Porter Bridges in Death Stranding. Our particular device helped Sam to mark the terrain around youcolor-coded to show accessibility.

The paths free of obstacles were marked in blue, while those that could cause us some complication were colored in yellow. Red spaces indicated impassable and dangerous terrain for our cargo. It is fantastic to see how the update on how to use our Focus in Horizon Forbidden West has evolved into similar mechanics on view in Death Stranding.

The Focus provides terrain information for freer climbingThe new version of the Focus brings us greater freedom in climbing with Aloy, allowing us to explore the access routes taking advantage of the different grips, beyond those that are painted yellow. The constant scanning to receive the snapshot of the terrain by which we want to move that we saw in Death Stranding, applied to Aloy’s escalation, have served to achieve more organic and satisfying mechanics. On Hideo Kojima’s part, there has always been great satisfaction with the use of the Decima graphics engine, licensed from Guerrilla Games. If you want to know more about Aloy’s new adventure, remember that in 3DJuegos you have the analysis of Horizon Forbidden West available.

