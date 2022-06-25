This DGT map shows the state of the road in real time: accidents, radars, retentions and more

Every day there are many trips that are made by road, either to go to work or for pure leisure. When the weekend or holidays arrive, these trips are increased, and that is why it is interesting to know the state of the road. Avoid going through where there is an accident or view the control cameras to see if there is traffic. All this must always be kept under control, and can be done through the website created by the DGT to guarantee mobility.

Numerous events of interest to any type of driver can be found on the road, such as a traffic jam, the presence of a collision or even restrictions on the passage of specific vehicles. All this information must always be taken into account to avoid going through those roads and find an alternative route.

A website that will inform any driver

In order to explore it, you will have to access the map through the DGT website. At first glance, it may seem like it has a somewhat old-fashioned design, but the important thing is that it is fully functional. Stays up-to-date 24 hours a day because it is directly connected to the Civil Guard and Local Police. In this way, when these agencies report that there is a collision or retention presence, it will automatically appear on this map.





In a remote way, different icons appear on the map that symbolize the events on the road. For example, the icon of two cars in a row translates to there being a retentionand when the car is turned it will mean the presence of a accident. Similarly, when you click on each of these icons you will see information about it such as the description and the specific kilometers that are affected.

In the case of enlarging the map, it will be possible to visualize the roads with details. Through a color legend it will be quickly displayed if the circulation is smooth (green) or if there is a retention (yellow/red). It is undoubtedly a good way to plan ahead, if where you are going to end up passing you will find a large queue of vehicles that can delay your arrival at your destination.





But if you want much more data, you can continue zooming in on the area that interests you the most, such as a city. In this case, several icons will appear with which the radars that are active at that moment will be indicated with the measuring direction and the concrete kilometer. But in addition, you will also be able to access the images captured by the traffic cameras in real time and received by the DGT. This is something important, because if you don’t trust whether the specific map has flowing or retained traffic, in the end you will see it with your own eyes.

Likewise, on the left side you will have access to all this information in a clear way. Incidents will go away updating depending on the area you are viewing. This is also added to the possibility of seeing the forecasts of works that can be given, or road closures.