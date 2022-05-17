This DGT map shows where all the fixed speed cameras are

For some time now, the DGT has been compiling a list of all speed camera locations on its website (both those of the fixed ones and the most common of the mobile ones). Nevertheless, the recent redesign of their website has resulted in the removal of said tooland from Xataka they have been able to confirm that their return is not contemplated.

However, that does not mean that the DGT has left us without any means to consult the information on the location of the radars throughout the Spanish geography. simply, instead of offering the information as a mere list, it now offers it inserted in an interactive map.

How to use the new map

So if we want to plan a trip and have, before leaving, information on the location of the aforementioned radars, we just have to enter this link and Navigate the roads of our planned route, checking the radars that appear in the path. Although we must do two things before:

Clean the map of ‘straw’: In order not to lose our way with all kinds of notices and elements unrelated to our topic of interest (accidents, works, presence of cameras, etc), we must ‘clean’ the image by deselecting boxes in the ‘Restrictions’ and ‘Circulation levels’ bars of the lower area of ​​the map, until only the ‘Radars’ box is marked.

Zoom in, because the speed cameras are not shown in an overview of the map: if you have already done the previous step, you will see that the map is strangely empty. Don’t worry, you’ll have to zoom in on it at least three times before the speed cameras start to show up.





In Spain there are 2,460 radars installed, of which 1,877 are fixed

Once both steps are completed, we will see how the radars of our chosen route are displayed, allowing us to click on them to reveal the road on which they are located, their kilometer point and the direction of circulation. Also, if you select the radar icon in the sidebar to the left of the map, you will see a list with all the radars in the visible area of ​​the map.

But beware, when planning your trip, even you must take two details into account:

The map no longer shows mobile speed cameras which can be either car-mounted velolasers or Pegasus helicopters. quiet though : another map already exists yes it shows them .

The map only shows radars of the DGT, but there are communities that have assumed the competences in this regard, such as Catalonia (660) and the Basque Country (220), so if your route crosses the territory of any of them, the DGT map will not be of any help to you.

In any case, it may be more comfortable for you, if you plan to consult the information of the radars from a smartphone, go directly to Google Maps, which provides you with this information if you consult a specific route (You will not be able to ‘walk’ along the roads, as in the DGT map).