This DGT website tells you the environmental sticker or label of a car just by entering the license plate

The DGT labels are increasingly important, especially in large cities. Before 2023, all municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants will have to have an anti-pollution plan that will take into account environmental labels. This measure is a consequence of the Climate Change and Energy Transition Law approved in April 2021.

In order to prepare yourself to find out what label or sticker your car has, or the label of a second-hand car that you are thinking of buying, there is an official DGT website where they tell us the environmental label just by entering the license plate.

This is how the web works to know the environmental label

Before continuing, it is necessary to add that your car does not have to have a label, but that there is a process for obtaining it (with a cost of 5 euros), as explained by the DGT on the web:

“The acquisition and purchase of environmental labels can be made through: Post Offices, the network of workshops of the Spanish Confederation of workshops (CETRAA) and other networks of authorized workshops, Administrative Managers, the Institute of Automotive Studies (IDEAUTO ) and in the case of fleets, you can obtain the badges through the Ganvam association”.

In other words, it is entirely possible that you enter the license plate of a car and the website tells you “No badge. Your vehicle does not meet the requirements to be labeled as a clean vehicle”, even though it may fit into a “clean” category. Simply, you or its owner will have to acquire the label as indicated by the DGT. The good thing about this website is that it can also be used for just that, to Check if a vehicle that we own or that we want to acquire already has the label.

Once on the web, knowing the environmental label is as simple as entering the number plate to check in the “Enter number plate to consult” field, after which we will click on the “Consult” button.





If our car does not have glue, we will obtain a result like the one we mentioned before. But if it does, we will get something like this, for example with a label B.





If we click on the label, the DGT will explain “which vehicles belong to this label”, in this case the “Yellow B”. And they explain something like this:

“Cars and light commercial vehicles, classified in the Vehicle Registry as: – Petrol EURO 3/III – Diesel EURO 4/IV or 5/V. Vehicles with more than 8 seats and goods transport, classified in the Vehicle Registry with a vehicle emission level of Euro IV/4 or V/5, regardless of the type of fuel. Light vehicles (category L), classified in the Vehicle Registry with Euro II/2 vehicle emissions level.

This is how they also explain what each environmental label means:





No tag: All those gasoline prior to the year 2001 or that do not comply with Euro III. All diesel before 2006 or that do not comply with Euro IV.

All those gasoline prior to the year 2001 or that do not comply with Euro III. All diesel before 2006 or that do not comply with Euro IV. Label B : All gasoline vehicles registered after January 1, 2001 or that comply with Euro III. All diesels registered as of January 1, 2006 or that comply with Euro IV and Euro V.

: All gasoline vehicles registered after January 1, 2001 or that comply with Euro III. All diesels registered as of January 1, 2006 or that comply with Euro IV and Euro V. Label C : All petrol vehicles registered as of January 1, 2006 or that comply with Euro IV, Euro V or Euro VI. All diesels registered after September 1, 2015 or that comply with Euro VI.

: All petrol vehicles registered as of January 1, 2006 or that comply with Euro IV, Euro V or Euro VI. All diesels registered after September 1, 2015 or that comply with Euro VI. ECO label : All hybrid or plug-in hybrid vehicles with an electric range of less than 40 kilometres. All vehicles powered by natural gas, compressed natural gas (CNG) or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and that, in addition, meet the requirements of the C label.

: All hybrid or plug-in hybrid vehicles with an electric range of less than 40 kilometres. All vehicles powered by natural gas, compressed natural gas (CNG) or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and that, in addition, meet the requirements of the C label. Zero emissions label: All electrified vehicles with an electric range greater than 40 kilometres, whether they are pure electric, plug-in hybrids or extended range electric vehicles. All vehicles powered by hydrogen or fuel cell.

To know the restrictions of each municipality greater than 50,000, we will have to wait, because they have not yet been scheduled. beyond the application of temporary anti-pollution protocols.