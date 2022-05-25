This dinosaur documentary is so realistic that we already dream of video games with those graphics

Prehistoric planet on Apple TV + has been released this week with a team behind authentic luxury.

From 3DJuegos we love dinosaurs. You may have already noticed with the amount of news we get about video games starring these creatures that inhabited the Earth millions of years ago, or with the modern reimaginings of Dino Crisis that assail us every so often. For this reason, the last documentary of Apple TV+named as prehistoric planethas given us long teeth.

And is not for less. The work carried out by its managers supposes a leap forward compared to what has been seen so far in the world of cinema and television with these beings, and although the video game industry has its own times, we can only imagine what Ark: Survival Evolved and Turok of the future could be like.

Jon Favreau is the showrunner of the documentary seriesPrehistoric planet premiered its first chapter on Monday, and will run until this Friday with a total of five episodes where award-winning nature documentary filmmaking techniques, the latest discoveries in paleontology and innovative technology are combined to offer a unique and immersive experience that shows what the spectacular habitats of the Earth and its inhabitants were like in ancient times. All this, in addition, with a team of authentic luxury behind.

Thus, it is a documentary produced by the world-renowned team of the BBC’s Natural History Unit with photorealistic visual effects by the MPC, which perhaps sounds more familiar to you as it is the animation studio behind The Lion King and The Book of Jungle. It’s more, Jon Favreaudirector of Walt Disney Studios films as well as creator of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, serves as showrunner.

As we read in his cover letter, Prehistoric Planet presents surprising and little-known details of the life of the dinosaurs with the coastal environments, deserts, fresh water and ice of the Cretaceous period as a backdrop. “Go back 66 million years in time to discover an era when majestic dinosaurs and extraordinary creatures roamed the land, air and sea.”

If after watching this documentary series you want to play a few games with your favorite prehistoric beasts, although other animals also appear in the documentary, a few weeks ago at 3DJuegos we made a special video with the best games starring dinosaurs, such as Second Extinction, Jurassic World Evolution, Primal Carnage: Extinction, etc. For the future they already warn new proposals, including ARK 2, Instinction or Exoprimal, from Capcom, editors of the remembered Dino Crisis.

