This disclosure raised concern about Corona, AIIMS said – not only the lungs but all other organs …

Experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have stated that Kovid-19 can affect not only the lungs but also all the organs, and the initial symptoms may be completely unrelated to chest complaints.

He emphasized that in order to include other organs, there is a need to revisit the classification of cases into mild, moderate and severe categories based on the respiratory symptoms.

Experts of the institute including AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria, Head of Neurological Department, Dr. MV Padma Srivastava, Professor Dr. Dr. Ambuj Rai, Department of Cardiology, Dr. Neeraj Nischal, Associate Professor, Department of Medicine, organized their association with NITI Aayog In the weekly 'National Clinical Ground Rounds', Kovid-19 discussed possible complications on the lungs.

Guleria said, “Since we have learned more and more about Kovid-19, we have realized that it shows its effect on the lungs as well. It is the basic fact that this virus enters the cell from the ACE2 receptor so it is present in large quantities in the trachea and lungs but it is also present in other organs and thus other organs are also affected. “

He said, “We have seen many such patients in which there was less lung problem but more of other organs.” Experts have given many examples where the patient is described as having no symptoms or mild cavid but other fatalities than lung. There were problems.