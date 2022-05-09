“This does not stay like this”: Canelo Álvarez admitted wanting revenge against Dmitry Bivol

The boxer was defeated by a score of 115 against 113 in favor of Dmitry Bivol (USA TODAY Sports)

After being defeated by the Russian boxer Dmitry Bivol for the world light heavyweight title Saul Canelo Álvarezassured that will ask for revenge when questioned above the ring.

And it is that the fight, according to the statements of the same Canelo, felt the weight of the boxer Russian and noted that he was a good fighter who kept his distance and threw good punches.

Well, Bivol maintained a strategy somewhat aggressive against the Mexican boxer, who despite being cautious at first, threw himself in the middle of the fight against the Russian. But in the end this was not enough and Bivol was crowned the champion by unanimous decision of the judges.

So after accepting that Bivol was a good fighter, he was asked if he wanted to do the fight again considering that there was still a pending, to which Álvarez said: “Of course it does, it doesn’t stay that way”.

The Mexican boxer was defeated by Bivol (photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

And it should be noted that Canelo He has the third fight pending with Gennady Golovkin to discuss the title of middleweight champion and is one of the most anticipated by boxing fans.

In the first confrontation in 2017, the contenders were tied and in the second time, in 2018, Canelo he won a victory against the Kazakh. Said fight is planned for September, however, if Saúl’s rematch is accepted, would leave the long-awaited third round under the shadow of uncertainty.

Above all because it is, in the words of the same Canelofrom “something personal”, Well, when asked about his impressions of the Kazakh, Álvarez said that Golovkin always says something about him “he always talks about me”which made it a more personal confrontation than any other.

The rematch with Bivol would put his confrontation with Golovkin in a certain bypass (AP Photo/John Locher)

Given this, analysts pointed out at the time that, if they beat Bivol, the Mexican would have the free way to face Golovkin in September. For this reason, the defeat of Saúl Álvarez this May 7, increases the doubt regarding the combat.

On the other hand, the rematch between the Canelo and Bivol could happen with some ease, since in recent days, Eddie Hearn, president of Matchroom Boxing, revealed certain details regarding the contract between Bivol and the man from Guadalajara.

Since in one of its clauses it establishes that in case of losing, the best pound for pound in the world I would have the option to demand a revenge duel almost automatically, contrary to whether victory favors him. In the second case, even though the challenger is the winner of the belt, Bivol would not have the same right to claim a duel to regain his belt.

Hearn, clarified that the clause obeys business factorsWell, the fight would have to be big enough for a rematch to be allowed. “In any fight Caneloand lose, the money for the rematch is very big”, he pointed out in an interview.

The boxer was harshly criticized by several athletes and analysts (photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

As for the reactions regarding the defeat of Canelo, various athletes and sports journalists demonstrated. Some of them they applauded the effort of the GuadalajaraWhile others they reproached the loss and their performance.

For example, the journalist David Faitelson questioned the legacy of Canelo Álvarez: “The best boxer in the world pound for pound? Please? It is a matter of skills. The cinnamon He didn’t have enough to fight a true 175-pound champion” and concluded harshly with “when a boxer with abilities like Bivol comes along, happens what happens tonight”.

