This Dune concept art updates Funcom and Nukklear’s multiplayer game development

The creators of Conan Exiles join forces with a German studio for this new survival video game.

Dune is fully topical these months after the theatrical release of a brilliant film adaptation signed by Dennis Villenevue, and it will also be on a date to be determined in our sector with an action and survival video game currently in process by the creators of Conan Exiles, who shared a new concept image this week to update his development.

It is an art facilitated by NUKKLEAR, a development studio based in Hannover, Germany, that has joined forces with Funcom to work on this open-world multiplayer adventure, with plenty of similarities to their latest work.

Funcom signed with Legendary to make at least three Dune games“We thank Funcom for getting involved in the project and allowing us bring Dune to a new audience. We have supported and collaborated in many projects throughout these years, but none is the size of Dune “, assures Kirk Lenke, executive director of the German studio, accepting the challenge before them. For his part, Rui Casais, CEO of Funcom, has wanted to welcome NUKKLEAR, “a competent and necessary partner” to be able to carry out a development of such magnitude as Dune. “We benefit in particular from his experience in video games with vehiclesbut I know them as highly skilled and creative game developers in general. “

Funcom’s Dune is still in the very early stages of development, so perhaps this concept art is one of the little we will see of the video game in a long time. The survival title was presented to the public in 2019, seeking to offer an evolution of what we saw in Conan Exiles, but with this science fiction universe.

Let’s remember that Funcom signed an agreement in 2019 with Legendary (owner of the rights to Herbert’s work) for the development of three PC and console video games. Meanwhile, you can read the analysis of Conan Exiles on the pages of 3DJuegos.

More about: Dune (Funcom), Dune and Funcom.