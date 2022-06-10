This edition of Destroy All Humans 2! features “absurdly large statue” for $400

2nd Coming Edition will be available in the PC, PlayStation, and Xbox versions of the game.

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed confirmed its launch a few days ago for this summer on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, and like the predecessor video game, its premiere will be accompanied by a powerful collector’s edition that we already warned will leave your wallet shivering, with a price set at $399.99 but with some content that, at least, is worth taking a look at out of curiosity.

Baptized with the name of 2nd Coming Editionits purchase will allow those interested to get a copy of the video game to choose between each of its versions, as well as an “absurdly large statue” of Cryptosporidium-137 70 cm high, another figure of Arkwobbler, a metal plate, several downloadable content, the standalone expansion Clone Carnage, a hardcover art book, and the soundtrack on CD.

In short, everything you can expect to find in a collector’s edition, but if there are any doubts in the image that accompanies the news you can see it.

Destroy All Humans! 2 challenges players to show those hippies who’s boss by using classic weapons and new technologies like meteor showers on an adventure in a colorful recreation of the 1960s in all its glory. It will be available for your enjoyment this August 30 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

But meanwhile, you can take a look at the first installment of this saga of the most thug alien in video games. Thus, we invite you to read the analysis of Destroy All Humans! by Adrán Suarez that said: “a very successful artistic design, its long duration, the laughter it gives you and how funny it is to explode brainsthey have made me have a great time with this remake and that I recommend it to you”.

