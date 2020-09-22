This emotional letter written to the Vice-President Harivansh, President-Vice President, sitting on fast himself after drinking tea to the opposition members …

Eight members of the opposition party were suspended due to uproar in the Rajya Sabha during the passing of two bills related to farmers. In protest against the suspension, all these MPs sat on a dharna near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside the Parliament House. The suspended MPs demonstrated overnight in the Parliament complex. In the morning, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh reached Parliament with tea. Harivansh removed tea from his hands, though media reports suggested that opposition MPs refused to drink the tea. Also Read – In praise of Harivansh, PM Modi tweeted- ‘Those who have insulted them, only drink tea, once again from the soil of Bihar …’

On the other hand, according to the news agency ANI, hurt by the uproar in Rajya Sabha, Deputy Chairman Harivansh will keep a day fast. In a letter to the President and the Vice President, Harivansh said that he was hurt by the uproar in the House and could not even sleep throughout the night.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh to observe one-day fast against the unruly behavior with him in the House by Opposition MPs during the passing of agricultural bills on 20th September pic.twitter.com/cphCDVHrqM – ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020

He said that there was violent behavior by members in the name of democracy in the House. There was an attempt to intimidate the person sitting on the pedestal. All the dignity and dignity of the Upper House was stripped. Honorable members in the House tore the rule book and threw it at me. Paper rolls were made and tossed to the pedestal.

He further wrote, I feel that I should fast for a day for the humiliating behavior that happened to me on the decent bench of the Upper House. Perhaps my fasting should awaken a sense of self-realization within the honorable members who conduct themselves in this manner.

To personally serve tea to those who attacked and insulted him a few days ago as well as those sitting on Dharna shows that Shri Harivansh Ji has been blessed with a humble mind and a big heart. It shows his greatness. I join the people of India in congratulating Harivansh Ji. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2020

