This end of the year is going to be very powerful for JRPG lovers, and these four role-playing games are very much to blame

The Square Enix Plays of 2022 has allowed me to try different games from the company that are yet to come. Crisis Core Reunion, NieR Automata on Nintendo Switch, Valkyrie Elysium or Harvestella have been some of them; however, today I am here to talk about the JRPGs that are yet to come, with their pluses and minuses.

The Square Enix Plays de 2022 It was held in London, allowing me to test many of the company’s titles, while the Tokyo Game Show was held in parallel. If you have already read my opinion about Crisis Core Reunion, you will know that it was the jewel in the crown. However, not all are releases of the Final Fantasy saga and in this event I was able to try many more titles that will arrive soon. Although some of them were good names like Life is Strange or NieR Automata, in this article I would like to focus on the JRPGs, one of my favorite genres. It is true that the thorn of not having tried Octopath Traveler 2 or Final Fantasy XVI was present, but I have been able to play previews of very interesting titles, although there has been everything.

And I say this, because if there is one thing this event has had, it is that it has surprised me. My doubts and reluctance about Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion were silenced, and other titles that I expected something from have not convinced me. It has undoubtedly been a surprising event, either because of the quality of NieR Automata on Nintendo Switch or because of the sensations that I have gotten from the games that I am about to tell you about. In the pipeline are some like Harvestella, in full fever of the farming simulator, Life is Strange Arcadia Bay or Powerwash, which, honestly, I hoped would have caught my attention much more.

However, for tastes the colors and we have ahead of us a time of launches by the company that are in the eye of the hurricane. Square Enix remains firm in its convictions by offering us the titles that we like about it. Lots of JRPGs, how could it be otherwise, to the delight of those role players among whom I include myself, who are not afraid to dedicate our time to the stories that they propose to us. Many of these titles are literally a stone’s throw away; and, before the launch, I come to talk to you about them to dispel all the doubts that have been forming around them. Do they manage to surprise or are they added to an endless list of titles of the genre that will pass without pain or glory? I’ll tell you!

Star Ocean: The Divine Force

It is true that, of all the JRPG sagas, Star Ocean It has not been one of my favorites. However, Star Ocean The Divine Force was one of the great titles that I wanted to try to see what Square Enix offered to a legacy that has had its ups and downs. I can tell you ahead of time since the result has left me lukewarm, like someone who sees the ghosts of the genre title after title and feels that its essence has been lost. In fact, I invite you to the opinion of one of my colleagues to know some of the most important things that we demand of the JRPG genre to renew itself.

Star Ocean The Divine Force has a priori all the basic pillars that can be asked of him: real-time combat, striking and fanciful scenarios and a story behind that justifies spending hours at the controls. However, I don’t know if it’s because of the large number of options within the genre that we have, that I’ve already seen everything it offers me. And it is true that I went with certain preconceived ideas in advance as a certain resemblance to Tales of Arise or Xenoblade Chronicles, but the result did not seem to me at the same level. And no, I don’t need each game to be innovative, groundbreaking and unique, but there are a number of elements that I haven’t been able to connect with.

I venture that the narrative section will be one of its main attractionsFor practical purposes, the combat offers a certain touch of “complexity” by limiting movements based on the available energy and we can also make use of DUMA, a robot that accompanies us to help us in confrontations or even when moving. As a self-respecting exponent, we have a team of members that we can exchange whenever we want and who know how to handle themselves on the battlefield. With all this, at least during this advance, I have not seen anything particular. Outside of the action, exploration is essential, but it comes up against very striking scenarios, it’s true, but somewhat empty, (at least in my opinion and after spending hours and hours in Genshin Impact).

With all this, of course, not everything is negative, and some of my conclusions may be due to the fact that I have not yet spent too much time with the video game. In fact, I dare to venture that the narrative section It will be one of its main attractions, although I have only been able to see small brushstrokes, beyond the trailers. Surely, a more rigorous follower of the saga will find more reasons than me to spend time on this title and handle Raymond Lawrence and Princess Laeticia as they deserve. October 27th.

Dragon Quest Treasures

With Dragon Quest however, I can say that, not only is it part of a large group of players, but it is one of the sagas that I have the most affection for, both for the solo moments, and for the conversations and games with friends during my adolescence. After some time apart, the idea of ​​trying out a new installment suggested to me that maybe it wasn’t a bad time to spend time on it again, and with Dragon Quest Treasures for Nintendo Switch, what better opportunity?

You may think I’m a bit picky, but I must admit that I think the demo I tried was not the best way to present a title like this to the press. A preview of 40 minutes With a multitude of scenes and conversations, it is not the most suitable way to let me know its virtues. From all this, I am left with the certainty that obtaining treasures is our maxim from the hand of Erik and Mia, already known from the saga.

I can’t tell you much about combat, since I have hardly experienced a confrontation. Although the recruitment of monsters has reminded me of other exponents such as Ni no Kuni, their functions on the battlefield were independent, while we attacked, dodged or used the slingshot. Nothing too complex. So, before frustrating my future approach with the saga, I prefer to keep my doubts and see what else this title can offer once the game is released. December 9.

The DioField Chronicle

From JPRG The DioField Chronicle I can tell you the opposite: I didn’t expect too much when I saw it and I was pleasantly surprised. After discovering the virtues of Triangle Strategy recently, I am more open to the strategic component than ever and, to my surprise, this title has known how to offer a proposal with personal touch and distinctive. When we talk about a game with these characteristics, the parallelism with Fire Emblem is inevitable; However, I can tell you that there are very successful differences that mean that, although the memory is there, we manage to connect with this title from the beginning in an independent way. The type of particular proposal reminds me more of an Edge of Eternity in its best points than any classic of the genre, although you may find some reference that catches your attention.

The DioField Chronicle has left me with honey on my lipsRegarding the combat, here there are no movement spaces, but there are units to control and combine to achieve a successful strategy. The freedom of movement is compensated with elaborate details such as the enemy’s field of vision or being able to choose different routes to reach our objective. The preview I played wasn’t particularly complex, but that doesn’t mean the difficulty isn’t going to increase as we go along. In the end, we have to combine the different types of fighters to get the conflict resolved, and once it’s over, we go back to a meeting point where we can go into the role-playing part in more detail. What is clear to me is that this release has left me with honey on my lips, wanting to see more content on September 20that is, right now.

Valkyrie Elysium

And I leave for the end another of the titles that I really wanted to try, and of which I have verified satisfactorily that its proposal has convinced me. I’m talking about a Valkyrie Elysium in which the mythology Nordic style is mixed with a certain medieval and apocalyptic touch, characteristic of the saga, in environments that, although I think they could have some less lazy details, look incredible and elaborate. In the little that I have been able to see, I have not perceived a vast world in which to break your head with complex exploration mechanisms, but it does make you want to know it and see from a different perspective a theme that is going to be exploited soon, such as Ragnarok .

The fluency gives you a lot of points when it comes to hooking the playerRegarding the combatIt is entertaining, fast and with variety. We can make use of weapons, but also spells or invocations. The fluidity gives it a lot of points when it comes to hooking the player, being almost exhilarating chaining attacks. Details such as the weaknesses of the enemies are present, providing a certain strategic component that prevents the game from being a “button masher” or in the case of certain enemies or bosses, there are weak points to hit and be more effective. We will also be able to summon allies to help us in the most tense moments and, luckily, they seem quite autonomous. Come on, they are not Donald in Kingdom Hearts. Now all you have to do is wait for September 29thbeing an option that, at first, seems totally suitable for lovers of the JRPG genre.

how can you see these four JRPGs They have left me with different sensations, as was inevitable with such different approaches and varied proposals, some have caught my attention more than others. In any case, these releases paint a picture that is exciting enough for lovers of the oriental role-playing genre to follow them very closely. In the coming weeks we will have the opportunity to tell you much more about them.